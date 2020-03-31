NY Congressman Being Deployed With National Guard in Coronavirus Fight

Staten Island Rep. Max Rose will take off his congressional suit and put on his Army uniform as the military steps up its coronavirus aid to New York.
Rose, a captain in the Army National Guard, will deploy as of Wednesday as an operations officer at facilities in Staten Island, his office said in a statement.
Rose, who was an officer in the war in Afghanistan in 2012-2013, was a company commander in the Guard before his upset win in the 2018 election.
Rose, a Democrat, said in a statement his staff would continue to administer his office while he was deployed.
