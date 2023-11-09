NJ's Jim McGreevey, first openly gay governor in US, looks to re-enter politics 20 years later

What to Know Former New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreevey announced that he will seek the mayor's office in Jersey City in 2025

McGreevey, a Democrat, is a former Woodbridge Township mayor who was elected governor in 2002. He was thrust into the national spotlight when he announced in August 2004 that he was “a gay American” and acknowledged having an extramarital affair with a male staffer. He resigned that year.

The nation’s first openly gay governor is looking to re-enter politics nearly 20 years after he left.

Former New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreevey announced Thursday that he will seek the mayor's office in Jersey City in 2025. He made the announcement in a video posted online and formally launched his campaign with a news conference later in the day.

"I believe in the American dream with every fiber of my being and as mayor, I can help to make it a reality and that’s what I’m gonna do," he said at a small but crowded Dominican restaurant on Martin Luther King Drive where he announced his campaign.

“I was imperfect and I’ll always be imperfect,” McGreevey, 66, said at the start of his video announcement, which shows him watching a portion of his resignation announcement. “It’s important to take responsibility and do the next right thing."

After leaving office, McGreevey stayed out of politics to found the New Jersey Reentry Corporation, which provides job training, counseling and many other services to people who are released from prison and returning to communities they may have left decades before. The restaurant where he made his announcement on Thursday is owned by a former client of the prison re-entry program.

"He wants a second chance, he's going to get it. I got a second chance after 28 years in prison," said former prison inmate Candido Ortiz. "For me, nobody in the city is gonna do better to help this city."

McGreevey is the first to announce his run for mayor. He's hoping to succeed three-term Mayor Steve Fulop, who has already announced he’s running for governor in 2025.

"This election isn't about yesterday, it's about our tomorrow. I’ve made mistakes in my life, which I acknowledged, but God willing I can give something back," said McGreevey. "I have worked inside and outside government, and my pledge...today is to work as hard as humanly possible to make Jersey City the best it can be for every neighborhood and family."

Jersey City, located across the Hudson River from New York City, has about 284,000 residents and is the state's second-most populous city. McGreevey's parents were both born and worked there, and he moved back to the city ten years ago.

McGreevy's ex-wife, Dina, and their daughter Jacqueline were present at the restaurant as McGreevey announced his campaign.

"My dad believes everybody deserves an equal opportunity hat no matter what your background, who you are," his daughter said.

Hudson County Commissioner Bill O'Dea is also planning to run for Jersey City mayor.

"I wish him well but we are very different people. I’m a Jersey City guy and I get things done, and don't seek credit for it. Jim likes to seek credit for whatever he does," said O'Dea.