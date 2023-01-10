New Jersey

Watch Live: NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Delivers 2023 State of State Address

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is set to give his state of the state address at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

By NBC10 Staff

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy in front of flag and blue backdrop
NBC10

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy returns to the Statehouse Tuesday to deliver his state of the state address.

The second-term Democrat plans to deliver his remarks inside the Assembly Chamber starting around 2 p.m. in Trenton.

Murphy said the address will be "focused on how much we’ve accomplished together in New Jersey over the past five years, and where we're headed next."

You can watch his speech live on this page.

This story is developing and will be updated.

