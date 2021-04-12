NBC 4 Community Forum: The Race for NYC Mayor

Spotlighting the issues and voices that will shape the upcoming New York City elections for mayor, comptroller and dozens of other offices this fall, NBC 4 New York/WNBC will host the first in a series of community forums starting Wednesday, April 14, at 7 p.m.
The first forum will explore the issues and concerns of New York City’s Asian American community. Viewers can submit questions in advance to debate@nbcnewyork.com, and send more on NBC 4 New York’s social media platforms during the live discussion.
The live discussion will be hosted by NBC 4 New York and moderated by anchor David Ushery and investigative reporter Pei-Sze Cheng. It is supported by the station’s debate partners, including Telemundo 47/WNJU, POLITICO New York, the New York Urban League and the Citizens Budget Commission.