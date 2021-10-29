New Jersey

Murphy Holds 9-Point Lead Over Ciattarelli in Two New Polls on Eve of Election

Gov. Phil Murphy holds a firm lead over his Republican opponent Jack Ciattarelli ahead of next Tuesday's election

NBC Universal, Inc.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy holds a nine-point lead over Republican opponent Jack Ciattarelli in two new polls for next week's election, solidifying his bid to be the first Democrat re-elected to the office since 1977.

Murphy leads Ciattarelli 53-44 in a Fairleigh Dickinson University Poll released Friday and 50-41 in a Stockton University poll released Thursday. Those results follow a Monmouth Poll from Wednesday that had Murphy ahead by 11 points.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Taken together, they suggest a good chance the incumbent governor can win next week after a hard-fought and negative campaign.

Since Brendan Byrne won a second term in 1977, there have been four Democrats elected to a first term as governor of New Jersey, including Murphy - but none re-elected to a second. (Three Republicans have won second terms over that period.)

News

Decision 2022 40 mins ago

Letitia James Officially Announces Run for New York Governor

Storm Team 4 13 hours ago

More Punishing Rains, Intense Winds Eye Tri-State Friday; Flash Flooding Possible

“It’s not impossible to close a nine-point gap in the polls,” Dan Cassino, executive director of the Fairleigh Dickinson poll, said in a statement. “But partisans are remaining stable, the independents are moving against Ciattarelli, with many people already having voted, it seems like it is too late to turn things around.”

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us