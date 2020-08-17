Barack Obama

Michelle Obama Headlines DNC Night 1

The former first lady is one of the big names kicking off the first night of the 2020 convention, along with Sen. Bernie Sanders. Watch it live here starting at 8 p.m. ET

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday in Milwaukee in what will be a nominating convention unlike any other.

The almost all-virtual event will feature keynote speaker Michelle Obama, as well as former Democratic presidential contenders Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Govs. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Andrew Cuomo of New York.

Watch NBC's live convention coverage in the player above starting at 8 p.m. ET, and follow the blog below for more live news and analysis.

Politics

Alaska 2 hours ago

US Approves Oil, Gas Leasing Plan for Alaska Wildlife Refuge

U.S. Postal Service 3 hours ago

Amid Outcry, Postmaster General to Testify Before House

This article tagged under:

Barack ObamaJoe BidenBernie SandersMichelle ObamaKamala Harris
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us