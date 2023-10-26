2024 presidential election

Lester Holt, Kristen Welker and Hugh Hewitt to moderate third GOP presidential debate Nov. 8 on NBC

The two-hour debate will be seen at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC and the NBC News Now streaming service

By The Associated Press

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Lester Holt, Kristen Welker and Hugh Hewitt will moderate the third Republican presidential debate, scheduled for Nov. 8 in Miami, NBC said Wednesday.

The first one held outside the confines of Fox News, the two-hour debate will be seen at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC and the NBC News Now streaming service.

decision 2024 Oct 16

NBC News to host the third Republican presidential primary debate in Miami

decision 2024 Sep 28

Key takeaways from the 2nd GOP debate: ‘Donald Duck,' feuding candidates and more

Holt is the anchor of “NBC Nightly News” and Welker is the moderator of “Meet the Press.” Hewitt hosts a morning talk show for the Salem Radio Network, a co-sponsor of the debate.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Qualified participants will be announced later. Former President Donald Trump, leading in polls for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, skipped the first two debates and has given no indication he will be at any others.

NBC Universal is the parent company of NBC News and this station.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

2024 presidential election
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us