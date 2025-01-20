Inauguration Presidential Parade order of events at the Capital One Arena

After leaving inaugural events at the U.S. Capitol, newly sworn-in President Donald Trump will head to Capital One Arena, the home of the Wizards and Capitals, for a revised version of the traditional presidential parade.

Due to the cold weather outside in Washington, the swearing-in ceremony and the 60th inaugural parade have been moved inside.

Here is an anticipated schedule of speakers and events at the parade, but are subject to change:

US Army Field Band from Ft. Meade, MD – led by Commander and Conductor Lt. Colones Domingo S. Robinson, drum major Master Sergeant James Old

Herald Trumpets

Vice President JD Vance and Family Arrive

President Donald Trump and Family Arrive

Butler County, PA, First Responders, moment of silence

New York Military Academy, where President Trump graduated in 1964

Palm Beach Police and Fire Honor Guard Unit

New York Police Department Emerald Society Pipes and Drums

Middletown, OH, High School Marching Band and Cheerleaders from JD Vance's hometown

Florida Firefighter Pipes and Drums from Boca Raton, FL

Stewarts Creek High School Marching Band from Smyrna, Tennessee

Mississippi Valley State University Band

President Donald Trump remarks

Signing Ceremony

Program Concludes