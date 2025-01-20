Inauguration Day

Inauguration Presidential Parade order of events at the Capital One Arena

The traditional presidential parade will be held inside instead of down Pennsylvania Avenue

By NBC New York Staff

After leaving inaugural events at the U.S. Capitol, newly sworn-in President Donald Trump will head to Capital One Arena, the home of the Wizards and Capitals, for a revised version of the traditional presidential parade.

Due to the cold weather outside in Washington, the swearing-in ceremony and the 60th inaugural parade have been moved inside.

Here is an anticipated schedule of speakers and events at the parade, but are subject to change:

  • US Army Field Band from Ft. Meade, MD – led by Commander and Conductor Lt. Colones Domingo S. Robinson, drum major Master Sergeant James Old
  • Herald Trumpets 
  • Vice President JD Vance and Family Arrive
  • President Donald Trump and Family Arrive
  • Butler County, PA, First Responders, moment of silence
  • New York Military Academy, where President Trump graduated in 1964
  • Palm Beach Police and Fire Honor Guard Unit
  • New York Police Department Emerald Society Pipes and Drums
  • Middletown, OH, High School Marching Band and Cheerleaders from JD Vance's hometown
  • Florida Firefighter Pipes and Drums from Boca Raton, FL
  • Stewarts Creek High School Marching Band from Smyrna, Tennessee
  • Mississippi Valley State University Band
  • President Donald Trump remarks
  • Signing Ceremony
  • Program Concludes
