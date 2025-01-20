Inauguration Presidential Parade order of events at the Capital One Arena

After leaving inaugural events at the U.S. Capitol, newly sworn-in President Donald Trump will head to Capital One Arena, the home of the Wizards and Capitals, for a revised version of the traditional presidential parade.
Due to the cold weather outside in Washington, the swearing-in ceremony and the 60th inaugural parade have been moved inside.
Here is an anticipated schedule of speakers and events at the parade, but are subject to change:
- US Army Field Band from Ft. Meade, MD – led by Commander and Conductor Lt. Colones Domingo S. Robinson, drum major Master Sergeant James Old
- Herald Trumpets
- Vice President JD Vance and Family Arrive
- President Donald Trump and Family Arrive
- Butler County, PA, First Responders, moment of silence
- New York Military Academy, where President Trump graduated in 1964
- Palm Beach Police and Fire Honor Guard Unit
- New York Police Department Emerald Society Pipes and Drums
- Middletown, OH, High School Marching Band and Cheerleaders from JD Vance's hometown
- Florida Firefighter Pipes and Drums from Boca Raton, FL
- Stewarts Creek High School Marching Band from Smyrna, Tennessee
- Mississippi Valley State University Band
- President Donald Trump remarks
- Signing Ceremony
- Program Concludes
