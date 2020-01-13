Cory Booker Suspends His Campaign for President

Cory Booker, the Democratic U.S. senator from New Jersey, has suspended his campaign for president.

Booker suspended his campaign less than three weeks before the Iowa caucus — sending an email to supporters saying that he leaves the race “with a heart” and citing a lack of money needed to continue scaling his campaign.

The former mayor of Newark made the announcement on Twitter Monday morning, saying he shares the news "with a full heart."

It’s with a full heart that I share this news—I’m suspending my campaign for president.



To my team, supporters, and everyone who gave me a shot—thank you. I am so proud of what we built, and I feel nothing but faith in what we can accomplish together. pic.twitter.com/Fxvc549vlJ — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 13, 2020

“Our campaign has reached the point where we need more money to scale up and continue building a campaign that can win -- money we don’t have, and money that is harder to raise because I won’t be on the next debate stage and because the urgent business of impeachment will rightly be keeping me in Washington,” his email to supporters read.

Throughout the race, Booker both struggled for money and to gain traction in the polls. Failing to meet key polling metrics left him off Tuesday’s debate stage at a critical point in the race.

Lagging in polling and fundraising, Booker also came close to ending his run last September. However, he managed to obtain the necessary donations.

Booker, who grew up in Harrington Park, served as Newark mayor for more than seven years starting in 2006. Prior to his tenure in office leading New Jersey’s largest city, he founded a nonprofit organization to provide legal services for low-income families and, at age 29, served in the Newark City Council.

In 2013, he won a special election to represent New Jersey in the United States Senate and was re-elected in 2014 to a full six-year term.

Booker serves on the Senate judiciary, foreign relations, environment and public works and small business and entrepreneurship committees.

Following news of Booker suspending his campaign, President Donald Trump tweeted: "Really Big Breaking News (Kidding): Booker, who was in zero polling territory, just dropped out of the Democrat Presidential Primary Race. Now I can rest easy tonight. I was sooo concerned that I would someday have to go head to head with him!"