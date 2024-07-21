From debate to dropout: Recapping the 25 days to Biden's decision

President Joe Biden on Sunday dropped out of the 2024 presidential race.

The decision comes after escalating pressure from Biden’s Democratic allies to step aside following a disastrous debate performance against former President Trump on June 27.

Here's a timeline of the key dates between that performance and his announcement to withdraw:

JUNE 27: Biden and Trump debate in Atlanta. Biden's unfocused and widely panned performance stoked anxiety among Democrats.

JUNE 28: Biden acknowledges his poor debate performance at a North Carolina rally: "I don't speak as smoothly as I used to. I don't debate as well as I used to. But I know what I do know: I know how to tell the truth."

JULY 2: Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, becomes first Democrat to call for Biden to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race.

JUNE 5: In sit-down interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos, Biden insists he will stay in the race.

JULY 7: Four additional congressional Democrats call for Biden to exit the race.

JULY 8: Bidens calls into MSNBC's "Morning Joe," saying: "I'm not going anywhere," as Democratic leaders, progressives and members of the Congressional Black Caucus say they're standing behind the president.

JULY 11: Biden holds news conference after NATO summit, answering questions on policy but also mistakenly calling Vice President Harris "Vice President Trump." Biden tells reporters, "I've got to finish this job, because there's so much at stake.”

JULY 13: Assassination attempt injures Trump in Pennsylvania; before assassination attempt, Biden holds tense private calls with Democratic lawmakers.

JULY 15: In interview with NBC's Lester Holt, Biden vows he's not leaving the 2024 contest: "It’s essentially a toss-up race."

JULY 17: In Nevada, Biden tests positive for Covid, heads to Delaware.

JULY 18: NBC News reports that Biden feels personally hurt and betrayed by how top Democrats – including former President Barack Obama – wavered on his campaign.

JULY 21: Biden announces he will exit 2024 presidential race and endorses VP Harris to be the party’s nominee.