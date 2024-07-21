Sen. Chuck Schumer praises Biden as ‘true patriot' for not seeking second term

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer praised President Joe Biden after he announced the decision to not seek a second term.

“Joe Biden has not only been a great president and a great legislative leader but he is a truly amazing human being. His decision of course was not easy, but he once again put his country, his party, and our future first," Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement.

“Joe, today shows you are a true patriot and great American," Schumer said.

Schumer and Biden spoke at some point this afternoon, according to a source familiar with the conversation, NBC News reports.

In a statement on Sunday, Biden said he is stepping aside from the presidential race.

“It has been the greatest honor of my lift to serve as your president,” he wrote. “And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term.”

Biden said he will speak to the nation later this week “in more detail about my decision.”

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries 'forever grateful' for Biden's leadership

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said "America is a better place today because President Joe Biden has led us with intellect, grace and dignity. We are forever grateful."

Sen. Booker says he is full of 'profound gratitude' for Biden amid decision to withdraw

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) called President Biden a friend amid the president's decision to step down from the Democratic ticket.

"I cannot overstate the gravity of the noble and history-making decision that President Biden just made," Booker said. "The feeling that I have right now is one of profound gratitude. I am grateful that Joe Biden has been a friend, the most dedicated of public servants, and an extraordinary president."

Sen. Gillibrand thanks President Biden for public service

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) thanked the president for his years of public service.

"I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together — from fighting for health care for veterans exposed to burn pits, to passing historic legislation making gun trafficking a federal crime, to making investments in jobs and infrastructure across New York," Gillibrand said in a post on X. "It’s been an honor to serve alongside you."

Sen. Murphy says Biden puts country first

"Joe Biden has always put his country first," Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said in a statement. "He knows the risk Donald Trump poses to our democracy, mandating that our number one priority must be defeating Trump this fall. I know this decision was agonizing for him, but once again, his love of country shines through. A nation turns its grateful eyes to Joe Biden for his world changing service and his constant selflessness.”

Murphy endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to become the Democratic nominee.

"I will be enthusiastically supporting my friend, Vice President Harris, to be our Democratic nominee for President," Murphy said. "She has the perfect combination of experience, accomplishment, and deep love of country to lead our great nation."

Sen. Blumenthal calls Biden one of the 'greatest' presidents in American history

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) released a statement on X calling Biden "one of the greatest, most consequential presidents in American history."

Joe is a smart, strategic fighter who always—always—looks out for the little guy," Blumenthal said. "I am incredibly grateful for his lifetime of service & his unwavering, steadfast commitment to the future of our nation."

Days before Biden's announcement, Schumer had reportedly had "blunt" conversations with the president about the state of the presidential race, according to sources familiar with their conversation.

According to the sources, Schumer presented the President with polling data that reflected the current state of the race and how that current state could impact the party going forward.