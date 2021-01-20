New York

At NY Capitol, a Lone Trump Supporter Protests

Mark Leggiero was the sole representative of what had been feared to be a massive protest

Lone Trump supporter at NY Capitol
AP Photo/Hans Pennink

Authorities across the country braced themselves for protests at state capitol buildings Wednesday, as Donald Trump left office and Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States.

In New York, it turned out to be one guy with a flag.

The Associated Press captured a photo of Trump supporter Mark Leggiero, of Florida, New York, outside the state Capitol in Albany objecting to Biden's inauguration.

Clad in a Trump shirt and holding a Trump flag, the photo shows Leggiero standing clearly alone in front of the imposing -- and fenced-off -- Capitol building.

Leggiero told Newsday he was "looking for more patriots" to join him.

Such was the concern about protests that Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would skip Biden's inauguration and stay in Albany just in case.

Joe Biden was sworn in as President of the United States on Wednesday morning by Supreme Court Justice John Roberts.

