Andrew Yang

Andrew Yang Hospitalized With Kidney Stone, Campaign Says

Yang is leading most polls in the crowded race for the Democrats' nomination for New York City mayor

NYC mayoral frontrunner Andrew Yang is in the hospital with a kidney stone after experiencing pain early Friday morning, his campaign said.

As of 8:45 a.m., Yang was still at the hospital, his co-campaign manager tweeted.

It was the latest health setback for Yang, who had to suspend in-person campaigning earlier this year after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Polling generally puts Yang at the front of the pack in the crowded June 22 Democrat primary for mayor, followed closely by Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer and attorney Maya Wiley.

