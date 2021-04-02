Andrew Yang Hospitalized With Kidney Stone, Campaign Says

NYC mayoral frontrunner Andrew Yang is in the hospital with a kidney stone after experiencing pain early Friday morning, his campaign said.

As of 8:45 a.m., Yang was still at the hospital, his co-campaign manager tweeted.

Update: After experiencing abdominal pain this morning, @AndrewYang visited an ER where he was diagnosed with what appears to be kidney stone. He remains at the hospital with Evelyn. His events for the day are cancelled, but he looks forward to getting back out on the trail soon. — Chris Coffey (@chriscoffeytalk) April 2, 2021

It was the latest health setback for Yang, who had to suspend in-person campaigning earlier this year after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Polling generally puts Yang at the front of the pack in the crowded June 22 Democrat primary for mayor, followed closely by Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer and attorney Maya Wiley.