Why Does Trump's Hurricane Map Look Different Than Others?

President Donald Trump holds a chart as he talks with reporters after receiving a briefing on Hurricane Dorian in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Washington.

After days of claiming without evidence that Alabama was projected to be hit by Hurricane Dorian, President Donald Trump displayed an apparently doctored map in the Oval Office on Wednesday that showed Alabama to be within the storm's path, NBC News reported.

The map Trump displayed was the same as a model produced by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration last week showing the hurricane's projected path cutting through central Florida— with one key difference. Where the original projection ended, a smaller, black circle that appeared to be drawn in Sharpie was produced to include Alabama in the model.

"I know that Alabama was in the original forecast, they thought it would get a piece of it," Trump said. "We have a better map ... in all cases Alabama was hit, if not lightly in some cases pretty hard. They gave it a 95 percent chance."

Asked about the discrepancies with the original map, Trump said: "I don't know. I don't know."

The White House and National Weather Service did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the map from NBC News.

Disseminating "knowingly" false weather reports is against federal law.

Here is the original NOAA projection: