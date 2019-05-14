Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, Democrat and Red State Winner, Announces Presidential Run - NBC New York
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, Democrat and Red State Winner, Announces Presidential Run

He's the latest entry in a field of over 20 candidates, but the only one who has prevailed in a Republican state

Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    Montana Gov. Steve Bullock declared his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination in a video Tuesday, and he has a case to make to Democrats who care about electability, even in a crowded field, NBC News reported.

    Bullock is highlighting the fact that he's the only candidate in the race to have won in a red state.

    "We need to defeat Donald Trump in 2020 and defeat the corrupt system that lets campaign money drown out the people's voice, so we can finally make good on the promise of a fair shot for everyone," Bullock said in a statement.

    He entered the race so long after the other roughly 20 candidates in order because he was waiting for Montana's legislature to conclude work on hundreds of bills, but he faces many other challenges.

