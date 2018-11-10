Fla. Secretary of State Orders Recount for Key Races

Days after the election, Florida races between Sen. Bill Nelson and Gov. Rick Scott and Andrew Gillum and Ron DeSantis remained close.

Florida’s Secretary of State announced Saturday that three key statewide Florida races will now go to a recount.

The races that will now be recounted include the seat for Florida governor, U.S. Senate and commissioner of agriculture.

The Secretary of State’s office reviewed the unofficial election results that were submitted from each county to the state by the noon deadline Saturday to determine which races would be recounted.

According to Florida state law, an automatic machine recount is ordered if races are within .5 percent. A hand recount is ordered if the margins are within .25 percent.

In the official tally released Saturday, Republican Gov. Rick Scott had 4,098,107 votes and Democrat Sen. Bill Nelson had 4,085,545 votes. That's a difference of 12,562 votes with a .15% margin. If this difference holds, it will require a manual recount after machine recounting is done.

In the Governor's race, Republican Ron DeSantis had 4,075,879 votes and Democrat Andrew Gillum had 4,042,195 votes. That's a difference of 33,684 with a percentage difference of .41%.

The Cabinet position of agriculture commissioner is also being recounted. Nikki Fried is leading Matt Caldwell with a .07% margin.

In Broward County, four races are being recounted, as well. Mayor of Plantation, Pompano, West Park commission and Walnut Creek commissioners will all be recounted.

Canvassing boards across the state now have until 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 15 to complete the machine recounts and submit those back to the state.

Then, if any races are still within .25 percent of each other, the state would order a manual recount. In that case, the Supervisors of Elections in each county would hand check any ballots.

The entire recount process is supposed to be complete by November 18.