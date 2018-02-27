Melania Trump Cuts Ties With Aide Whose Company Made $26M on Inauguration

First lady Melania Trump cut ties with a senior adviser whose company was paid nearly $26 million by President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee, the first lady’s office confirmed to NBC News.

Trump “severed the gratuitous services contract” with Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a spokeswoman said.

The move comes after reports that the inaugural committee led by Donald Trump's friend Tom Barrack paid a company called WIS Media Partners $25.8 million for "event production services."

Wolkoff, a former fashion executive and event planner best known for planning the Met Gala, founded the firm a month before President Trump's inauguration, The New York Times reported.

Fla. High School Student Thanks First Responders for Saving Her Life