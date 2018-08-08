Analysis Finds Big Spending at Trump's DC Hotel - NBC New York
Analysis Finds Big Spending at Trump's DC Hotel

Almost $56,000 in taxpayer money has been spent at the hotel five blocks from the White House

Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

    Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post via Getty Images
    This July 14, 2017, file photo shows the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

    The Trump International Hotel is an ongoing legal headache for President Donald Trump but a welcoming place for members of his administration and their supporters, NBC News reported.

    Foreign governments, federal government agencies and Republican party organizations all spent significant sums at the hotel five blocks from the White House since Trump's inauguration, according to an analysis of public filings and social media. Trump himself took in over $40 million in revenue from the hotel last year, while Ivanka Trump took in nearly $4 million.

    Almost $56,000 in taxpayer money has been spent at the hotel as well, the analysis found.

    While the president faces lawsuits over whether his hotel is violating a part of the Constitution designed to prevent officials from profiting from their positions or being influenced by gifts from foreign governments, the hotel continues to serve as a clubhouse for his fans.

