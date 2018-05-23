DeVos Slammed for Incorrectly Saying Schools Can Call ICE on Students - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's presidency

DeVos Slammed for Incorrectly Saying Schools Can Call ICE on Students

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    DeVos Slammed for Incorrectly Saying Schools Can Call ICE on Students
    Mark Wilson/Getty Images
    Education Secretary Betsy DeVos arrives to testify before the House Education and the Workforce Committee on Capitol Hill, May 22, 2018, in Washington, D.C.

    Civil rights groups and educators lambasted Education Secretary Betsy DeVos after she said schools can decide whether to report undocumented students and their families to immigration authorities.

    DeVos made the comments on Tuesday during testimony before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce in response to a question on whether principals and teachers should report undocumented students or families to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, NBC News reported.

    Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.), who asked the question, immediately slammed DeVos' comments, saying that it's not up to local schools to define immigration policy. “Let me just remind madam chair that immigration law is federal law. It's not local law," said Espaillat.

    After the hearing, educators and advocates also sharply disputed DeVos’ comments and noted a 1982 Supreme Court decision that states cannot deny students free public education based on their immigration status.

    Trump on Campaign Spying Claim: ‘I Want Total Transparency’

    [NATL] Trump on Campaign Spying Claim: ‘I Want Total Transparency’

    President Donald Trump said he wants “total transparency” from the Department of Justice on whether the FBI spied on his campaign for political reasons.

    (Published 6 hours ago)
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us