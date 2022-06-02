Bronx

Police Seeking Man who Exposed Himself to a Child

NYPD

Police are looking for the man they say lured a child and exposed himself to her in the Morrisania section of the Bronx on Wednesday morning.

Investigators say it was around 7:00 a.m. when the man followed a 12-year-old girl and exposed himself to her while offering her money. When the victim tried to run away, the man continued to follow her until she got away.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/

