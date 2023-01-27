Photos: Protests Over Tyre Nichol's Death in DC, Memphis

Protestors gathered Friday night following the release of video footage by the Memphis Police Department showing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old fatally injured after being pulled over by police earlier in January.

11 photos
1/11
SETH HERALD/AFP via Getty Images
Protesters block traffic as they rally against the fatal police assault of Tyre Nichols, in Memphis, Tennessee, Jan. 27, 2023.
2/11
SETH HERALD/AFP via Getty Images
Protesters rally against the fatal police assault of Tyre Nichols, in Memphis, Tennessee, Jan. 27, 2023.
3/11
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
Protesters rally against the fatal police assault of Tyre Nichols, in Washington, DC, on Jan. 27, 2023.
4/11
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
A protester draws a sign in front of a police car during a rally against the fatal police assault of Tyre Nichols, in Washington, DC, on Jan. 27, 2023.
5/11
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
A security guard looks out of a window as protesters project an image of Tyre Nichols during rally against the fatal police assault of Tyre Nichols, in Washington, DC, on Jan. 27, 2023.
6/11
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Demonstrators participate in a protest against the police killing of Tyre Nichols on Jan. 27, 2023, in Washington, DC.
7/11
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
A member of the DC Safety Squad assists as demonstrators protest against the police killing of Tyre Nichols on Jan. 27, 2023 in Washington, DC.
8/11
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
A demonstrator participates in a protest against the police killing of Tyre Nichols on Jan. 27, 2023 in Washington, DC.
9/11
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Police standby as demonstrators participate in a protest against the police killing of Tyre Nichols on Jan. 27, 2023, in Washington, DC.
10/11
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Demonstrators participate in a protest against the police killing of Tyre Nichols on Jan. 27, 2023, in Washington, DC.
11/11
Demonstrators participate in a protest against the police killing of Tyre Nichols near the White House on Jan. 27, 2023 in Washington, DC.

This article tagged under:

protestsPolice Reform

