NYC woman faces murder charge for intentionally running over another woman

A woman was arraigned on a murder charge for intentionally running over another woman inside a parking lot in Brooklyn last month, the local district attorney said.

Naomi Broomes, 33 and of East New York, Brooklyn, was charged with second-degree murder, leaving the scene of an incident without reporting and criminal possession of a weapon, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced Wednesday.

Broomes will return to court on May 17. She faces a sentence of 25 to life in prison if convicted of the top count. Attorney information was not immediately known.

Broomes charges stem from an alleged event that took place on Jan. 11 at around 7:30 p.m. It was around that time that Broomes parked her car in the parking lot of the Louis Pink Houses in East New York, according to the district attorney's office.

Video surveillance allegedly captured the entire incident, including when a man, determined to be Broomes's boyfriend, walking away from the car. According to district attorney, the woman, 24-year-old Shakira Serrano, who was previously romantically linked with Broomes's boyfriend, approaches the car and starting to argue with the driver: Broomes.

Video allegedly shows that the boyfriend returned and tried to separate the two women. Subsequently, Broomes tried to strike Serrano with the car and missed. Meanwhile, Serrano struggled with the man who then shoved her to the ground, at which point Broomes ran over Serrano, before driving off and leaving her boyfriend with Serrano's body, the district attorney said.

Serrano was taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

"This defendant allegedly escalated an argument by cold heartedly and intentionally killing a woman with her car then driving away. This shocking and tragic murder was completely senseless and such violent behavior cannot be tolerated. We will now seek to hold the defendant accountable for her actions," Gonzalez said.