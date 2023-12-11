NYC man sentenced for shooting into crowd, killing innocent mother of 4

A 31-year-old Brooklyn man faces decades to life behind bars for the shooting death of a woman who was walking home from work in 2021 as he tried to shoot at two men, the local district attorney's office announced.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said that Oliver Case, of East New York, was sentenced Friday to 55 years to life in prison after being convicted on Nov. 2 of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder.

According to the evidence cited by the district attorney's office, on Aug.9, 2021, at around 8:30 p.m., on Saint Johns Place in Crown Heights, Case opened fire on two men he was chasing, firing 10 shots. Case struck one of the two men he was chasing in the arm and also shot an innocent bystander in the back, Limose Thomas, 54, who was walking home from work. She was struck as she tried to run for cover from the hail of bullets.

“Limose Thomas, an innocent mother of four, had her life taken from her when this defendant coldly opened fire on a crowded street filled with pedestrians and bystanders, including young children, on a summer evening," Gonzalez said. "My heart goes out to her family and friends, who hopefully find a measure of solace with today’s sentence.”