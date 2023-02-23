NYC Housing Lottery Offers Free Apartments For Rent in Brooklyn: See If You Qualify

What to Know An affordable housing lottery in Brooklyn for seniors would offer $0 monthly rent for apartments or studios.

Rent costs are increasing throughout New York City, but there are opportunities to find apartments that are priced to help out your wallet — and could even be practically free.

That's the case with an affordable housing lottery in Brooklyn aimed at senior citizens who may be eligible for one-bedroom or studio apartments with rent as low as $0.

The opportunity is made available for residents age 62 or older who win the lottery for Sunset Ridge Senior Apartments, as described by NYC Housing Connection.

Here are all the details of how to apply for one of the vacancies, requirements for the application process and a description of the building in Brooklyn:

Where is Sunset Ridge Senior Apartments?

Sunset Ridge Senior Apartments has 57 units and is under construction at 6309 4th Avenue and 414 63rd Street in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn.

These apartments will have high-efficiency appliances, community classes and events, outdoor areas including a roof terrace and a shared laundry room.

The building is being constructed through the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development's Senior Affordable Rental Apartment (SARA) Program and the Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) and Tax Credit for New York State Low Income Housing (SLIHC) and the New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) Programs.

Who can apply for the lottery program?

Those who may qualify for one of the units are individuals or households that have at least one household member who is 62 or older and who meet the income and household size requirements. Qualified applicants will need to meet additional selection criteria.

Eligible applicants must qualify for Section 8 and will pay 30% of their household income for rent or some may not have to pay at all.

AVAILABLE UNITS AND ENTRY REQUIREMENTS:

Studio:

For studios there are 36 units available with space for one or two people.

Annual Family Income: For one person: minimum $0 - maximum $46,700. For two people: minimum $0 - maximum $53,400.



One bedroom apartment:

For one-bedroom apartments there are 21 units for one, two or three people.

Annual Family Income: For one person: minimum $0 - maximum $46,700. For two people: minimum $0 - maximum $53,400. For three people: minimum $0 - maximum $60,050.



Other points to keep in mind:

Tenants are responsible for electricity, including the use of an electric stove. Rent includes heat and hot water.

Household size includes all the people who will live with the person, including parents and children. Subject to occupancy criteria.

Household income includes wages, hourly wages, tips, Social Security, child support and other income. Income guidelines are subject to change. An asset limit of $66,700 applies, not including specifically designated retirement accounts.



How can I apply for the housing lottery?

People can apply online or by mail. To apply online, visit nyc.gov/housingconnect.

To request an application by mail, send a self-addressed envelope to SUNSET RIDGE Apartments, C/O Fifth Avenue Committee 621 Degraw Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217.

Submit only one application per development. Please do not submit duplicate applications.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Do not apply online and also submit on paper. Applicants who submit more than one application may be disqualified.

When is the application deadline?

Applications must be postmarked or submitted online no later than March 17, 2023. Late applications will not be considered.

No deposits or application fees will be required.

What happens after the application is submitted?

After the deadline, applications are selected for review through a lottery process. If the person's is selected and appears to qualify, they will be invited to a criteria appointment to continue the determination process. Appointments are typically scheduled 2-10 months after the application deadline. You will be asked to bring documents verifying your household size, the identity of your household members and your household income.

Where can I fill out the application?

To fill out the application you can go here.

More information

For more information on NYC Housing Connect go here.

For more details on Brooklyn senior housing go here or here.