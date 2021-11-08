New Jersey

NJ State Troopers Kill Man Who Opened Fire on Dog Inside Car

The state Attorney General’s Office is investigating

A member of the New Jersey State Police
Two New Jersey state troopers shot and killed a motorist who they said had opened fire on a dog inside a vehicle that had just crashed, authorities said.

The troopers responded to Starlite Hill Road early Sunday and found the front of the vehicle in a ditch. Inside was the driver and the dog, authorities said.

The troopers attempted to communicate with the driver when authorities said the motorist “fired a weapon from within the vehicle and shot the dog,” killing the animal. The troopers fired their weapons.

The driver was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital in Pennsylvania, where he was pronounced dead.

His name has not been released.

The state Attorney General’s Office is investigating.

