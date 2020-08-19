New Jersey City May Start Fining People Up to $250 for Not Wearing a Mask

While COVID-19 cases may be under control in one New Jersey City, there still may be hefty fines coming to those who are caught not wearing a mask in public places.

Hoboken City Council is expected to vote Wednesday on imposing a $250 fine on those caught without the protective facewear in situations where social distancing can't be maintained.

Mayor Ravi Bhalla said it has been tried in some communities on Cape Cod.

"If you don't have a face mask on, you automatically get a $300 fine, and from what I hear they have virtually 100 percent compliance, everyone has a mask on" Bhalla said of the measure implemented in the coastal summer vacation town of Chatham. According to the Boston Herald, the town hadn't handed out any fines for violations as of August 5, opting instead for warnings.

Hoboken sent out a survey to residents, asking them how they felt about possibly imposing fines. The city received more than 3,000 responses, with more than half (51 percent) approving of a penalty and 40 percent against it. The survey also found that 71 percent would feel safer with the requirement, and nearly two-thirds of those surveyed said the $250 fine would make others more likely to wear a face mask.

But for some, it's not so clear cut. One resident cited cost of living as a reason why it isn't a great idea.

"Even though it sounds great to scare people into doing it, Hoboken itself is already pricey with rents and payments of property taxes," said Megan Hunt.

Bhalla said that while there are not a lot of cases currently, he fears a second wave could be coming as school goes back into session and flu season arrives.