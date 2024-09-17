WWE slams its way back onto NBC with Saturday night special in December

Watching NBC live from New York on Saturday night typically only means one thing.

But for one Saturday in December, NBC is turning back the clock to showcase a different kind of live entertainment.

On Tuesday, sports entertainment brand WWE announced a one-time comeback of its special series "Saturday Night's Main Event."

The Connecticut-based promotion said the network special will be held at Long Island's Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on December 14.

The event has a history that dates back even further than current programs Raw or SmackDown, with the premiere edition airing back in May of 1985 - just one month after the first WrestleMania.

The first Saturday Night's Main Event included pro wrestling matches featuring Hulk Hogan, Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, The Iron Sheik, and ringside appearances by Cyndi Lauper and "Rowdy" Roddy Piper. Like the planned 2024 edition, the first episode also emanated from Uniondale, New York.

In total, there have been 36 Saturday Night's Main Event specials put on by WWE, featuring the likes of John Cena, the Undertaker, D-Generation X, 'Macho Man' Randy Savage, and dozens more. This December's 2-hour event will be the 37th edition.

This year's program will be the first time Saturday Night's Main Event is seen on NBC since 2008; more than a decade ago. The 16-year gap is the longest fans have gone between SNME specials, surpassing the 14-year wait between the 1992 and 2006 editions.

Past installments of the sports entertainment series can be watched on peacock.