Man arrested in arson of Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro's home had ‘hatred' for him, police say

The man who, police believe, attempted to burn down the Governor's Residence early Sunday, while Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family slept, allegedly told police he used homemade Molotov cocktails, knew it was a "possibility" Shapiro and members of his family were home at the time and could be hurt in a fire and planned to attack the governor with a hammer had be been confronted, according to court documents.

In documents that NBC Philadelphia obtained early Monday, police officials claim Cody Balmer, 38, of Harrisburg, in an interview with police after his apprehension, told officers that he had harbored hatred for the governor before he threw two Molotov cocktails into the Governor's Residence on North Front Street in Harrisburg around 2 a.m. on Sunday, April 13.

According to court documents, Balmer could be seen on surveillance footage after he climbed over an exterior fence -- while wearing a black "Snap-On" jacket, black boots, two different colored gloves, one orange and one yellow, and carrying a bag -- and approached a piano room at the property where he, allegedly, threw one homemade incendiary device through a broken window.

The incident at the Governor's Residence

The man seen in the footage then, court documents note, moved to an adjacent window as flames could be seen beginning to grow in the interior of the residence, and broke the glass before he entered the home.

Once inside, court documents claim the man, who police believe was Balmer, deployed a second incendiary device inside the dining room.

After throwing the second Molotov cocktail, court documents claim Balmer fled the scene.

Follow up investigation found broken Heinekien beer bottles in the home that had been filled with gasoline, court documents note, and two gloves -- one orange and one yellow -- were recovered in a garbage can along a path that, officials believe, Balmer took as he fled the residence.

The gloves, officials claim, smelled like gasoline.

As police were investigating the scene on Sunday, court documents claim that a woman who claimed to be Balmer's "ex-paramour" called police to say that he contacted her because he wanted to turn himself in.

A short time later Balmer turned himself in at the Pa. State Police headquarters located along Elmerton Avenue in Harrisburg, court documents say.

'He would have beaten him with his hammer'

In an interview with police after turning himself in, court documents claim Balmer agreed to speak to troopers after being advised of his Miranda rights and "admitted to harboring hatred towards Gov. Shapiro."

He told police he took gasoline from a lawn mower at his Harrisburg home and poured it into beer bottles at his residence before he walked about an hour to the Governor's Residence, court documents claim.

At the home, police said, Balmer told troopers he broke windows with a hammer he brought from home and threw the Molotov cocktails inside.

When asked if he knew Shapiro was present at the home with members of his family, and that they could be hurt in this incident, court documents claim Balmer told troopers that he was "aware this was a possibility."

"Balmer was asked specifically what he would have done if Governor Shapiro found him inside of his residence, to which he advised he would have beaten him with his hammer," court documents say.

Also, as detailed in court documents, during a follow up investigation at Balmer's home, police recovered, what they believe were, the jacket, pants, bag and a small sledge hammer that "were identical" to what the attacker was seen using in surveillance footage of the attack.

Balmer has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated arson, burglary, terrorism, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault and related offenses.

He is currently in police custody awaiting a preliminary hearing, officials said.