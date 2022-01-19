guinness world records

World's Oldest Man, 112, Dies in Spain, Guinness World Records Says

Guinness World Records named De la Fuente as the world’s oldest man in September

A photo of Saturnino de la Fuente García courtesy of Guinness World Records.
Guinness World Records

Saturnino de la Fuente, a Spaniard described by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest man, died Tuesday at the age of 112 years and 341 days, the records agency said.

De la Fuente passed away at home in León, a city in northwest Spain, it said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Guinness World Records named De la Fuente as the world’s oldest man in September, when he was 112 years and 211 days. It said he was born in the Puente Castro neighborhood of León on Feb. 11, 1909.

De la Fuente was a cobbler by trade and started working in a shoe factory at age 13, Spain's state-run news agency EFE reported.

U.S. & World

law 35 mins ago

Supreme Court Rejects Trump Request to Block Release of Records to January 6 Committee

Ukraine 3 hours ago

Biden Says Putin Will Pay ‘Dear Price' If He Invades Ukraine

He survived the Spanish flu pandemic that broke out in 1918 and with his wife Antonina had seven daughters and one son, followed by 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, it said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

guinness world recordsSaturnino de la Fuente
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us