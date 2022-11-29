A 22-year-old dog adopted from a Colorado animal shelter two decades ago is now the oldest living K9 in the world, according to Guinness World Records.

The 16-pound pup named Gino was born Sept. 24, 2000 and adopted in Boulder, Colorado in 2002.

The senior dog lives in Los Angeles with his owner Alex Wolf, a Southern California native who was attending college out of state at the time of Gino's adoption.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"I've taken great care of him over the years and he is still in relatively very good shape and really cute still, which is surprising considering his age," Wolf said.

Gino started his life in Colorado, embracing the snowy weather. But when summer rolled around, the dog would travel to Southern California and spend time sunbathing and living his best life.

Courtesy Alex Wolf

“When he was younger, he used to love exploring my parents’ huge backyard with our other dogs in Manhattan Beach, going on walks off the leash in Venice, going on drives along the coast blasting music with his head out the window, or running around on the golf course in La Quinta,” Wolf told TODAY.com.

Gino maintains a healthy diet of human-grade food and receives routine veterinary care, Wolf said, but the key to his longevity comes from within.

“I give him all the credit,” Wolf shared with TODAY, reiterating the 22-year-old is a “strong” dog.