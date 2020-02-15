Woman Posed as Photographer, Drugged a Mom to Steal Newborn: Police

A Washington state woman and her 16-year-old daughter were arrested Friday afternoon after the woman allegedly posed as a baby photographer and drugged a mother in an attempt to steal her newborn.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department in Tacoma, Washington, said that a woman called 911 on Feb. 5, telling emergency responders that she was experiencing numbness, drowsiness, and instability on her feet and was vomiting. She said that she believed she had been drugged.

Upon receiving treatment at a local hospital, the woman filed a police report with the sheriff's department in which she said she had accepted an offer from a woman in a Facebook baby group to take photos of her newborn for free as a way of building her portfolio.

