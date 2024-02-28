Woman on TikTok says her Stanley cup saved her from a stray bullet

A woman in Steubenville, Ohio, has made an intriguing claim about her Stanley tumbler.

According to her, the iconic insulated cup saved her life when a stray bullet came through her house and ricocheted off the cup, which was sitting right in front of her.

The woman shared a video on TikTok in which she explained the incident. She said she and her fiancé were at home when they heard gunfire outside.

Moments later, a single bullet came through their house, but luckily, it hit the Stanley cup and ricocheted away from them.

The woman's claim has since gone viral on social media, with many people expressing their disbelief and amazement at the story. Some have even called for the cup to be put on display in a museum or other public place.

Could lead in Stanley cups be a factor?

Earlier this year, some social media users claimed that the insulated containers of Stanley Tumblers could pose risks of lead exposure. In response to this, the company explained that there is a little button on the bottom of the tumblers, and underneath that button, there is a material that contains a significant amount of lead.

According to a spokesperson, Stanley uses a bit of lead to melt it into the hole on the bottom of the tumbler. This process creates the vacuum insulation. The pellet seals the vacuum insulation of the product, and it is not accessible unless the stainless steel barrier comes off. Although it is possible to remove the barrier, it is considered a rare occurrence.

While it may sound like an unbelievable tale, incidents like this are not unheard of. In fact, there have been several cases in which everyday objects have saved people's lives from bullets.

In 2016, a man in California claimed that his iPhone saved his life when a robber shot him. The bullet hit the phone and lodged in the metal casing, preventing it from causing any harm to the man.

Of course, exercising caution and seeking immediate help in gunfire or other dangerous situations is always important. But stories like this serve as a reminder that sometimes, even the most unexpected things can make all the difference in life-or-death situations.