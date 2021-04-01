Woman Drives Car Into Taco Bell in Maryland After Argument at Drive-Thru Window

A woman drove a car into a Taco Bell in Waldorf, Maryland, following an argument with an employee Wednesday night.

The trouble started at the drive thru when someone inside the car got in an argument with an employee, authorities said. A woman stepped out of the car, hit the employee at the window and got back in the car.

The driver drove to the front of the restaurant where the argument continued.

A group yelled at the driver, who accelerated, knocking people down and crashing into the restaurant.

After the crash, the driver backed out and drove away.

No one was seriously injured. The entrance to the Taco Bell is boarded up with plywood.

Authorities found the car parked at a house near the Taco Bell. They're working to identify the driver.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the restaurant. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office wants to hear from any witnesses.