Here are the winning numbers for Monday's $1 billion Powerball jackpot drawing

Want to be a billionaire?

The winning numbers for Monday's $1 billion Powerball jackpot are 19, 24, 40, 42, 56 and a PowerBall of 23. The PowerPlay is 2x.

The grand prize also comes with a $483.8 million one-time cash option in lieu of receiving the larger total with 30 payments over 29 years.

The $1 billion pot of gold represents three months of no jackpot winner for Powerball. The last time the Powerball jackpot was won was on Jan. 1, 2024, when a person in Michigan won a bag worth $842 million.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history stands at $2.04 billion and was won by a single Powerball ticket in California on Nov. 7, 2022. The winner, Edwin Castro, came forward in 2023 after months of speculation.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

“The lesson didn’t really go according to plan.” Math professor Nicholas Kapoor bought a Powerball ticket to demonstrate how improbable it is to win the lottery – and then he won $100,000. Here’s what he wants you to know about playing the Powerball.