Video Shows California Man Breaking Patrol Car Window and Leaping Headfirst Onto Freeway

Shocking video recorded in Santa Clarita, California, shows a handcuffed man trying to escape a patrol car by leaping headfirst onto a Freeway.
The video was recorded Sunday in the Newhall area.
The man was riding in the back of a patrol car on the 5 Freeway near Weldon Mtwy when he broke the window, and tried to dive headfirst onto the road.
He was quickly taken back into custody after flopping onto the pavement.
