Santa Clarita

Video Shows California Man Breaking Patrol Car Window and Leaping Headfirst Onto Freeway

By Heather Navarro

NBC Universal, Inc.

Shocking video recorded in Santa Clarita, California, shows a handcuffed man trying to escape a patrol car by leaping headfirst onto a Freeway.

The video was recorded Sunday in the Newhall area.

The man was riding in the back of a patrol car on the 5 Freeway near Weldon Mtwy when he broke the window, and tried to dive headfirst onto the road.

He was quickly taken back into custody after flopping onto the pavement.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Santa ClaritaCaliforniaSouthern California
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us