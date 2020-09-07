The glow from a redder-than-usual sun captivated audiences across San Diego County over the Labor Day Weekend but it was a grim reminder of a wildfire scorching thousands of acres to the east.

Spectators captured photos of a glowing red sun amid streaks of an orange and red haze but it was, unfortunately, smoke-filled skies from the Valley Fire burning in Japatul Valley that made for the spectacular sight, according to NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen.

"When there are smoke particles in the air, the particles distribute light differently than a cloud would," NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. "So with smoke particles, we tend to see more orange and red colors scattered across the sky."

And in the early morning and evening hours, when the sun's angle is closer to the Earth's horizon, the sky appears even more colorful as the sun's rays travel through more of the atmosphere, Parveen added.

Photos: Why Wildfires Make For Captivating Sunrises and Sunsets

Several onlookers hiked up Mount Helix early to take in the view from above, including long-time San Diego resident Denise Tiznado.

While enjoying the spectacular view, it was not lost on Tiznado that it was the result of devastation miles away.

“I was thinking that it’s sad to think about the people that have to evacuate during this time, especially during the time of the pandemic," she said.

She said seeing the haze from above gave her a different perspective on wildfires.

"I’ve lived in San Diego for a long time and [have] seen many fires but I’ve never seen it from this height and how heavy it is and the smell of it,” Tiznado said.

The same smoke that was creating red-orange skies was also affecting the county's air quality. The San Diego County Air Pollution Control District said by Monday, smoke had settled into some of the inland valley areas creating some impacts at ground level.

In Alpine, the agency warned, the smoke-filled skies could affect sensitive groups. But overall, air quality was good for the majority of the region.

Monday marked the third day of the firefight against the wildfire burning through the Cleveland National Forest southeast of Alpine. The wildfire exploded in size overnight and was estimated to be more than 10,000 acres in size by Monday morning.

While firefighters were relying on better conditions Monday to get some control over the blaze, it may be short-lived. Fire weather conditions, especially dry wind gusts, were expected to ramp up again on Tuesday.

The wildfire has burned 11 homes and 25 outbuildings. Two people have been injured but little details on their injuries have been provided.