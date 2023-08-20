Hurricane Hilary

What is a #hurriquake? It's something SoCal never thought they'd face.

The term began trending on social media on Sunday

By Brendan Brightman

As if getting the first tropical storm in more than 80 years wasn't enough for the Los Angeles area on Sunday, a 5.1 earthquake shocked residents when it shook parts of Ventura and Los Angeles County.

The quake was centered near Ojai, California, a city about 80 miles northwest of Los Angeles, according to the USGS. The agency said there were at least six aftershocks with a magnitude of 3.0 or greater.

The phenomenon of a tropical storm, or hurricane, and a sizable earthquake is unprecedented at least in the modern age, and users on X, formerly known as Twitter, immediately seized on the incident.

#Hurriquake began trending, as people began to post in part due to anxiety, but also to have some fun to distract from the pair of natural disasters impacting the region.

Serious rain and wind were expected to impact Southern California through to Monday morning.

As for the earthquake, Dr. Lucy Jones, a seisomologist, said that there is a 5% chance that a more powerful earthquake will occur in the Los Angeles area anytime soon.

This article tagged under:

Hurricane HilaryLos Angelesearthquake
