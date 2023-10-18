Westport police make fourth arrest after brazen theft of Aston Martin in Westport, Conn. carjacking

Westport police have arrested a man who is suspected of stealing an Aston Martin in the brazen carjacking in September and he is the fourth person to be arrested in the case.

The carjacking happened on Bayberry Lane in Westport around 3:50 p.m. on Sept. 17 and videos that police released showed two masked carjackers enter a garage, pull the driver from the luxury vehicle and steal the car.

On Wednesday, police arrested 20-year-old Vincys Baez, of Waterbury, at Stamford Superior Court.

Police said he was one of the people who was seen in the surveillance video.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

While investigating the carjacking, police found the Aston Martin at a Berlin home, where they also recovered a 2021 BMW 530i that was stolen from Westport on Sept. 16 and used in the carjacking, a BMW stolen from Ridgefield and a Porsche stolen from Rhode Island.

The Bridgeport Auto Theft Task Force previously arrested 39-year-old Derrick McGill, who lives at the Berlin home where the stolen cars were found, but he does not currently have charges pending in Westport, police said.

On Oct. 6, police arrested Garrett Gibbs, of Waterbury, and charged him with home invasion, burglary in the first degree, robbery by carjacking, assault, larceny and more.

He is being held on a $750,000 bond and is due in court on Dec. 13, according to online court records.

On Sept. 19, police executed a second arrest warrant at a Waterbury home and seized a handgun with an extended magazine. They arrested a 16-year-old Waterbury teen who lives at the home after they found evidence linking him to the carjacking, police said.

He was charged with strangulation in the first degree, robbery by carjacking, home invasion, burglary in the first degree, criminal attempt to commit larceny of a motor vehicle in the first degree and assault in the third degree.

Police said he is also suspected in the theft of the BMW on Sept. 16 that was used in the carjacking and was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle in the first degree and illegal taking of a payment card.

Baez is being charged with home invasion, burglary in the first degree, robbery by carjacking, assault in the third degree, reckless endangerment, larceny in the first degree, conspiracy to commit larceny in the first degree, robbery in the first degree and conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree.

He is being held on a $500,000 court-set bond and will be arraigned Wednesday.

McGill has been charged with four counts of larceny of a motor vehicle in the first degree, one count of conspiracy to commit larceny of a motor vehicle in the first degree, one count of payment card theft, one count of illegal operation of a chop shop and conspiracy to commit illegal operation of a chop shop.

McGill was released on a promise to appear, according to online court records. He is due in court on Nov. 14.

Police said they have completed their investigation into the carjacking.