Wendy's is offering $1 burgers all March long following ‘dynamic pricing' backlash

With all the excitement surrounding the upcoming NCAA basketball tournament, better known as March Madness, brands are looking to get in on the action.

Wendy's is one such brand hoping to score major points with fans following the backlash over its proposed "surge pricing."

"We have no plans to do that and would not raise prices when our customers are visiting us most," Wendy's said in an update on its website after people expressed their outrage at an initial announcement about the possibility of the company changing pricing during key times.

"Digital menu boards could allow us to change the menu offerings at different times of day and offer discounts and value offers to our customers more easily, particularly in the slower times of day."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

On Monday, Wendy's announced a new burger promotion to "fuel basketball fanatics through every week of the tournament."

Now through Wednesday, April 10, Wendy’s customers can get a Dave’s Single burger for $1 or a Dave’s Double for $2 through the Wendy’s app.

“As the Official Hamburger of March Madness, Wendy's is giving college basketball fans and athletes the quality fresh, never frozen beef that they deserve to fuel every buzzer beater, layup, and alley-oop all tournament long,” Wendy’s said in a statement.

To claim this deal Sign up to be a Wendy's member and download the app

Add a Dave's Single or Dave's Double to an order in the app

Visit the Wendy's offers page and add the discount to your order

The fine print states that you can only get one $1 or $2 burger per order and the offer is one-time-use.