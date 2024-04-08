Stamford, Conn. elementary teacher charged with a dozen counts of sex assault: police

A newly released arrest warrant is providing more information about sexual assault allegations against an elementary school teacher in Stamford.

Police said they arrested Andrew Park, who is accused of inappropriately touching 12 girls. All of the victims were Park's students.

On Feb. 23, the Department of Children and Families (DCF) notified the Stamford Police Department of the allegations. The police department then opened up their own investigation.

Investigators said 12 girls at Strawberry Hill Elementary School claimed they were inappropriately touched by one of their teachers.

Stamford Public Schools said Park was placed on leave after the district was made aware of the allegations.

An arrest warrant states that in several instances, Park would hug the girls and inappropriately grab their butt. The incidents happened on school grounds and during basketball practices, officials said.

In a few instances, Park is accused of kissing the girls on the forehead and touching their upper thigh. All of the victims reported that Park's actions made them extremely uncomfortable, the warrant reads.

The warrant goes on to say that Park was known for giving candy to his girl students, but he would deny them candy if they refused to hug him. He would also make comments about how he liked seeing them wearing shorts.

The teacher had a bulletin board in his classroom that had a photo collage only consisting of female students, according to the warrant. He would also say things such as "I love you" and call the girls "babe."

Park took photos for the school yearbook and was previously the girl's basketball coach, the warrant states.

Park faces charges including 12 counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and 12 counts of risk of injury to a minor. He is being held on a $175,000 bond.

The police department is looking for additional victims. The school district said they are working with DCF and investigators. Anyone with information is asked to call police.