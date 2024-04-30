An alligator rescue group has offered to help find Wally -- an emotional support alligator well-known in the Philadelphia region after being denied entry to a Phillies game -- that was recently stolen during a trip south and released into the wild.

The Wallygator Facebook page has been sharing updates on the search for Wally since late last week.

The theft apparently occurred on Sunday, April 21, in Brunswick, Georgia, according to Wally's owner Joie Henney.

After the initial post on Wally being stolen, the gator's owner on Sunday reported that Wally was taken by a person who likes to drop gators in people's yards "to terrorize them." The state department of natural resources then got a trapper who captured Wally and released him into a swamp with fellow alligators.

"The swamp is very large and the trapper said the chances of them finding Wally is slim to none," the post read.

In stepped the Gator Boys to try and recover Wally, but as of Monday, April 29, 2024, they were still gathering info to track down Wally's exact location.

For now, the "Where's Wally" search continues.

