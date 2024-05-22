Vivek Ramaswamy goes activist with Buzzfeed stake, seeks strategic ‘shift'

By Rohan Goswami,CNBC

Mike Segar | Reuters
  • Vivek Ramaswamy has an 8% stake in Buzzfeed and is seeking to shake up the entire firm.
  • "Stay tuned," he told CNBC via a spokesperson.

Former GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy has an 8% stake in BuzzFeed and is seeking to effect a "shift" in the media firm's strategy, the investor said Tuesday in a filing.

"Stay tuned," Ramaswamy told CNBC via a spokesperson. The wealthy conservative indicated in a regulatory filing that he would seek to dialogue with Buzzfeed's management about every aspect of the company's operations, up to and including an acquisition by a third party.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

BuzzFeed did not return a request for comment. The media outlet went public via de-SPAC in an ill-received 2021 debut. Shares have fallen 94% since then, with CEO Jonah Peretti telling CNBC in a prior interview that his job was to "set us up with a better future."

Shares surged roughly 50% on the news. The stock closed Tuesday at $2.50.

The once-viral company has been hit hard by changing news habits. It shuttered its Pulitzer Prize-winning news division in 2023, laying off 15% of its staff at the time. BuzzFeed was dependent on social-media and search traffic to drive visitors to its properties, and as those platforms have changed or deprioritized news it has also impacted BuzzFeed's bottom line.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

CNBC's Alex Sherman and Brian Schwartz contributed to this report.

U.S. & World

Athletes 31 mins ago

Barbie will make dolls to honor Venus Williams and other star athletes

Student Loans 4 hours ago

Biden administration to forgive $7.7 billion in student debt for more than 160,000 borrowers

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us