caught on camera

Video Shows Car Crashing Into Swimming Pool at Florida Home

Video from the home showed the sedan plowing into the pool just steps away from the home's back door

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

Surveillance video shows a car crashing into a backyard swimming pool at a home in Sunrise Thursday.

The incident happened at a home in the 7100 block of Northwest 22nd Street.

Video from the home showed the sedan plowing into the pool just steps away from the home's back door.

Sunrise Police officials said two adults and a toddler were in the car when the driver lost control, went through a fence and wound up in the pool.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

No injuries were reported. A tow truck later removed the car.

This article tagged under:

caught on cameraSunrise
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us