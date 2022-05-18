Country music legend Johnny Cash is honored on a water tower in Kingsland, Arkansas with a silhouette mural standing in his signature stance while holding a red guitar.

Earlier this month, the mural got a bit of a makeover when a vandal shot a strategic hole into the mural, causing it to look as if its urinating off the water tower.

“Somebody shot our water tower, shot the silhouette of Johnny Cash in a very sensitive area,” Mayor Luke Neal told KARK. “It’s been leaking for the last – almost week.”

The city is losing around 30,000 gallons of water per day, and repairs could cost $5,000. Neal said the town's water may be discolored since they will have to switch to a water line while repairs are being made.

If caught, the vandal could be facing a felony charge for tampering with vital operations of the city.