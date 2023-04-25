VIDEO: Hit-and-Run Driver Strikes NJ Officer, Police Say

Video shows the moment a police officer was struck by a hit-and-run driver on the highway in Mercer County, New Jersey, over the weekend.

On Saturday, around 11:30 p.m., Robbinsville Police Patrolman Connor Boyle, 25, was assisting a disabled vehicle on Rt. 130 Southbound at mile marker 66.1. Officer Boyle was standing outside his patrol vehicle which had its emergency lights activated, investigators said.

As Officer Boyle was speaking with the driver of the disabled vehicle, a 2020 Volkswagen Passat traveling southbound on Rt. 130 struck him as well as his patrol car and the disabled vehicle, police said.

The driver of the Passat didn't stop and continued southbound on Rt. 130, according to investigators.

Officer Boyle managed to call for help. Medics arrived at the scene and took him to the hospital. He was later released and is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

A photo of Officer Connor Boyle.

Investigators identified the hit-and-run driver as Rachel Glatt, 52, of East Windsor, New Jersey. Police said they found Glatt's vehicle at her home. She was arrested and charged with second-degree aggravated assault on a police officer, fourth-degree assault by auto, reckless driving and other related offenses.

Glatt was processed and transported to the Mercer County Correctional Facility.

Anyone with more information on the incident should call the Robbinsville Township Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 609-259-3900.

On Tuesday, the Robbinsville Township Police Department released a statement on Facebook reminding the public of New Jersey’s “Move Over” law which requires drivers to slow down and move over to stay away from first responders and other emergency crews working on roadsides.