Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller Becomes First Woman to Score in Power 5 Football

Vanderbilt football player Sarah Fuller became the first woman to score in the Power 5 college conference when she kicked an extra point Saturday against Tennessee, NBC News reports.

"History has been made at Vanderbilt Stadium!," Vanderbilt Football tweeted.

Her point came with 1:50 left in the first quarter, tying the game at 7-7. Fuller's family cheered her on from the stands, and she was greeted with teammates' high-fives.

According to the Associated Press, an official gave her the scoring ball.

In a video message posted on Twitter Saturday, soccer pro and U.S. women's team star Alyssa Naeher wished Fuller good luck against Tennessee. "Congratulations on making history, Sarah," she said.

Fuller, a senior, became the first woman to play in a Power 5 game on Nov. 28. The soccer player was recruited after members of the squad's special teams contracted the coronavirus.

