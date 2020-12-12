football

Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller Becomes First Woman to Score in Power 5 Football

The senior kicked an extra point against Tennessee on Saturday

Vanderbilt place kicker Sarah Fuller warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game
AP Photo/L.G. Patterson

Vanderbilt football player Sarah Fuller became the first woman to score in the Power 5 college conference when she kicked an extra point Saturday against Tennessee, NBC News reports.

"History has been made at Vanderbilt Stadium!," Vanderbilt Football tweeted.

Her point came with 1:50 left in the first quarter, tying the game at 7-7. Fuller's family cheered her on from the stands, and she was greeted with teammates' high-fives.

U.S. & World

covid-19 vaccine 9 hours ago

States Will Start Getting COVID-19 Vaccine Monday, US Says

coronavirus pandemic 19 hours ago

Virus Updates: US Reaches Record Daily Toll of 3,309 Deaths

According to the Associated Press, an official gave her the scoring ball.

In a video message posted on Twitter Saturday, soccer pro and U.S. women's team star Alyssa Naeher wished Fuller good luck against Tennessee. "Congratulations on making history, Sarah," she said.

Fuller, a senior, became the first woman to play in a Power 5 game on Nov. 28. The soccer player was recruited after members of the squad's special teams contracted the coronavirus.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

footballVanderbilt University
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us