Uvalde, Texas, School Shooting: Fourth-Grade Students, Teachers Among 21 Victims

At least 19 children and two teachers are dead after a high school student opened fire inside an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday morning in what's become the state's deadliest school shooting in history.

NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth first confirmed the identities of two of the 21 victims Wednesday night as fourth-grader Uziyah Garcia and Eva Mireles, a fourth-grade teacher believed to be in her early 40s.

Photos of the victims will be shared below, including what information, if any, has been shared by their families.

UZIYAH GARCIA, 4TH GRADER

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Uziyah Garcia was in the fourth grade and would have turned 10 this summer. His Aunt Nikki Cross confirmed his death and shared his photo.

EVA MIRELES, 4TH GRADE TEACHER

Lydia M. Delgado, Eva Mireles' aunt, confirmed that she had died in the attack on Robb Elementary School on Tuesday. Delgado said Mireles had been a teacher for 17 years and that she was an educator who, “took pride in teaching mostly students of Latino heritage.”

She was an avid hiker, "very loved" and "the life of the party."

Lydia Delgado

IRMA GARCIA, 4TH GRADE TEACHER

Christian Garcia confirmed that his mother, Irma Garcia, was the second teacher killed.

He said a friend in law enforcement, who was at the scene in the school, said he saw Irma in her classroom, positioned with her body protecting her students.

AMERIE JO GARZA, AGE 9, 4TH GRADER

Amerie Jo Garza, 9, was in the fourth grade. Her father confirmed to NBC News that she had been killed.

XAVIER LOPEZ, AGE 10, 4TH GRADER

Xavier Lopez, 10, had been at an awards ceremony with his mother hours earlier, KSAT-TV of San Antonio reported.

As new victims of the mass shooting are identified, we'll update this story to share their stories.