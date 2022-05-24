Teacher Killed in Texas Mass Shooting Identified as Eva Mireles

A teacher killed in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday was identified as Eva Mireles.

Lydia M. Delgado, Mireles' aunt, confirmed that she had died in the attack on Robb Elementary School. Delgado said Mireles had been a teacher for 17 years. Officials said late Tuesday that another teacher also was killed.

Mireles was “very loved” and an avid hiker who took pride in teaching mostly students of Latino heritage, Delgado told The New York Times. “She was the fun of the party.”

Mireles taught 4th grade at Robb, according to the Uvalde schools website.

“We do know that there are parents who have lost children,” Vice President Kamala Harris said Tuesday. “Enough is enough. As a nation, we have to have the courage to take action.”

An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at Robb Elementary, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said. The attacker was killed by law enforcement.

In a statement to KSAT, Delgado said she was "furious that these shooting continue, these children are innocent, rifles should not be easily available to all."