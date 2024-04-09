UConn to hold welcome home championship rally Tuesday night, how to get tickets

UConn is holding a championship rally Tuesday night to celebrate the men’s basketball team and welcome the players, coaches and staff home after they won another national title on Monday night.

UConn defeated Purdue, 75-60, on Monday night in Arizona to become the 2024 national champions. This is the second year in a row that UConn has won a national title and the sixth national title overall.

The rally will be at Gampel Pavilion and it is expected to start at 8:30 p.m.

Welcome home the CHAMPS! 🏆



Join us tomorrow evening in Gampel. Tentative start time is 8:30 p.m.

How to get a ticket

Fans and students who would like to attend "Welcome Home" will need to claim a free ticket to the event.

Doors to Gampel will open at 7:45 p.m. and the team is expected to arrive at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Students should visit UConnHuskies.com/Students to claim tickets. The student ticket claim will open on Tuesday, April 9 at 10 a.m.

Tickets will become available for claim to the general public around 11 a.m.

Instructions on how claim the general public tickets will be shared on UConn Huskies social media accounts, @UConnHuskies on Instagram, X, and Facebook.

The Huskies will land at Bradley International Airport with the team buses and an escort making their way to campus by heading from Bradley Airport to Interstate 91 South to Interstate 291 East to Interstate 84 East and Exit 68 and then Route 195 onto campus and Gampel Pavilion.

There will be no public or media access at the airport.

Fans are encouraged to check UConn's main social media accounts throughout the day on Tuesday for any updates.

After the Huskies took the title, thousands of students on the Storrs campus celebrated the win and there was some damage.

A few light posts were torn own, some outdoor seating was destroyed and some people also tore street signs out of the ground and threw them through the air.

As of Tuesday morning, UConn Police made six arrests, according to university officials. in 2023, there were 30 arrests following the championship win.

“Thousands of UConn students and others on the Storrs campus celebrated an amazing Husky victory this evening and the vast majority did so respectfully, responsibly, and safely. There were some incidents of vandalism following the victory, but they were limited in number,” UConn said in a statement. “On the whole, it was a very good night on the Storrs campus and the university looks forward to continuing to celebrate our phenomenal student-athletes, their coaches, and this incredible win.”