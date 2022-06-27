Trump-Allied Lawyer Who Pushed for Pence to Overturn Election Says Feds Seized His Phone

John Eastman, the Trump-allied lawyer who wrote memos urging then-Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election results, said in a court filing Monday that his phone was seized by federal agents last week.

In papers filed in federal court in New Mexico, Eastman said he was stopped last week in New Mexico by federal agents, who executed a search warrant and seized his phone.

He said that on the evening of June 22, he was stopped by FBI agents while walking to his car after having dinner at a restaurant with his wife and a friend.

During Thursday’s Jan. 6 hearing, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., revealed that then-President Donald Trump and attorney John Eastman knew it would be illegal for then-Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.